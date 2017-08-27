There are only 5 possible games to go this season so surely the powers that be have some clue as to the make up of next years squad ?? So far we are all underwhelmed by our signings of two out of contract halves who weren't going to have their contracts renewed by their current clubs !!!

The money saved on McGuire/Burrow, surely the highest paid at the club, should really be better spent.

We have an ageing pack, Galloway's injury will just mean we will see him finish his last year plodding away. We still hve no news whether JJB is continuing ? what about Sutcliffe, we've tried half back,full back and Centre and he's not good enough for any, but my sense tells me that GH will want him at Centre, keep Moon at halfback which will save the club money. I cant guess what the club have in mind for next yer, maybe their hoping for a trophy which will then ease their recruitment problems. It would be nice to be kept informed though ???