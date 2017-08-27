WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post a reply
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:08 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7854
Well that was nothing.. rentention news, but just saying contracts are being finalised
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:24 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8679
Location: LDZ
It seems so quiet. Can't someone make up a rumour or sommat?

Or can't someone pretend they know something but say nothing? Actually I'll do it.

I've been told we've made a great signing. Will please a lot of Leeds fans. 3yr deal.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:04 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5425
Is it a back or a forward?
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:07 am
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 964
Bang wrote:
It seems so quiet. Can't someone make up a rumour or sommat?.


Garbutt to leave and Kirke to come out of retirement and take back his old number 17 shirt.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:26 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8679
Location: LDZ
Old Feller wrote:
Is it a back or a forward?


Can't say. Sworn to secrecy.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:29 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8679
Location: LDZ
[quote="PrinterThe"]Garbutt to leave and Kirke to come out of retirement and take back his old number 17 shirt.[/quote

Woah, you must have the same source as me?
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:09 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7925
Location: SWMC Coach
Quadmass Kirkey.

#Hench
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:33 pm
cosworth Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 3:33 pm
Posts: 77
There are only 5 possible games to go this season so surely the powers that be have some clue as to the make up of next years squad ?? So far we are all underwhelmed by our signings of two out of contract halves who weren't going to have their contracts renewed by their current clubs !!!
The money saved on McGuire/Burrow, surely the highest paid at the club, should really be better spent.
We have an ageing pack, Galloway's injury will just mean we will see him finish his last year plodding away. We still hve no news whether JJB is continuing ? what about Sutcliffe, we've tried half back,full back and Centre and he's not good enough for any, but my sense tells me that GH will want him at Centre, keep Moon at halfback which will save the club money. I cant guess what the club have in mind for next yer, maybe their hoping for a trophy which will then ease their recruitment problems. It would be nice to be kept informed though ???
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], C O Jones, Carlotti, Charlie Sheen, cosworth, finglas, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rhino65, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 163 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,3411,61776,2004,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM