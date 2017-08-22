WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 11:48 am
Trebor1

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 41
Wardle signed for Cas today. 3yr deal.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:22 pm
Sharks64

Joined: Wed Jul 26, 2017 9:04 am
Posts: 5
Why is it all the other Clubs making big signings, hence Warrington today, why weren't we in for a player like that! We need some big, powerful players, our recruitment is atrocious sometimes.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:02 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20299
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
our recruitment, odd player apart, has been awful for a while
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:47 am
Exeter Rhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6319
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
Warrington have yet to reap any substantial reward for years of big signings.

That said, an energetic tackle-busting antipodean forward wouldn't be unwelcome at Headingley the moment.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 7:56 am
Trebor1

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 41
Sharks64 wrote:
Why is it all the other Clubs making big signings, hence Warrington today, why weren't we in for a player like that! We need some big, powerful players, our recruitment is atrocious sometimes.


Agreed. We are desperate for a signing like Wire have made in the pack. And we need another centre if Moon is to stay at SO... get your bloody act together Leeds
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:58 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8667
Location: LDZ
We need more than one addition to the pack.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:53 pm
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22212
Referees will have their hands full with the new Warrington signing in the post shoulder charge era - and that's just when he's carrying the ball.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 3:07 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7924
Location: SWMC Coach
tvoc wrote:
Referees will have their hands full with the new Warrington signing in the post shoulder charge era - and that's just when he's carrying the ball.


Glad to see that I wasn't the only one thinking if he carries that technique on over here, he'll spend more time at Redhall than on the pitch.

Better get him a parking space reserved.
Who is online

