On Hallas no idea whether he'll be fulltime or part time. Nobody has. Depends on what division we're playing in.
Hallas has been improving all the time for us. Will be a good hooker in years to come hopefully.
Heard a rumour James Bentley is signing for Leeds but will be loaned back to us.
If true you have an excellent prospect there, he's been our player of the year by some distance.
Hallas has been improving all the time for us. Will be a good hooker in years to come hopefully.
Heard a rumour James Bentley is signing for Leeds but will be loaned back to us.
If true you have an excellent prospect there, he's been our player of the year by some distance.