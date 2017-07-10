rollin thunder wrote: it would be a no brainer for me also, yes its 40k now, but very little prospects at Leigh for honors or even long term super league status, stay at Leeds and will be winning honors in the future and picking up ore than 40k a year, player needs to be patient, i could understand him going to wire or Wigan or hull etr, but not Leigh, think the club are calling his bluff on that.



that said however he really does look like more that just a good prospect, i really think he is something special, and is in the Gary schofield, iestyn Harris, Adrian Morley mold of players that you just have to let them play regardless of age. and if that means for once breaking our salary rule and giving the kid more money then so be it.

Hello. not sure if spoken with you before...yeah I would agree as well that he has got something special, also watching an interview with him, he has a maverick attitude about him..not meaning that in a negative sense..he also knows he has talent. You go back and look at Holmes who also broke through as a teenager or Cummins ..I am all for that and would prefer a home grown legend than an import ..which means we would also have a player who would go on to represent England . I love it when our players not only represent England but our successful and outshine their team mates. I could envisage him doing that...I could understand as well if he went to one of our rivals but would also be p@ssed off as well. Don't know but for some reason his style reminds me of Jason Robinson...and if he were to achieve anything like that success or Schofield's then yeah would not object to salary rule been broken. Mind would it cause friction with other players who have signed contracts? Both sides without the agent should put their cards on table..don't play games..as said that can effect team plans. The other part of me also feels if someone doesn't want to play for Leeds or has doubt ...sod them