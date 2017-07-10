WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:19 pm
TheSnowmonkey wrote:
Walker is an exceptional talent who could develop into one of the games most exciting players. He is a Leeds lad and there is great satisfaction in knowing we developed a potential star of the future. yes GH should do all to secure him but he is only 17 yrs old nothing in the future is certain...for me if a player has doubts about signing a contract or tries through agent to hold club to ransom...then no player is worth that...Gutted though i would be to see him play for another club, especially Wire, or Leigh..The club needs to build for next season so they can look who needs to be brought in. Seems to be taking far too long..for him to decide..for me no brainer, one club Leeds. If agent is behind this ,then definitely only a money issue as why would you advise joining Leigh..kid should dump him .


it would be a no brainer for me also, yes its 40k now, but very little prospects at Leigh for honors or even long term super league status, stay at Leeds and will be winning honors in the future and picking up ore than 40k a year, player needs to be patient, i could understand him going to wire or Wigan or hull etr, but not Leigh, think the club are calling his bluff on that.

that said however he really does look like more that just a good prospect, i really think he is something special, and is in the Gary schofield, iestyn Harris, Adrian Morley mold of players that you just have to let them play regardless of age. and if that means for once breaking our salary rule and giving the kid more money then so be it.

Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:19 pm
You've got to wonder about these agents, Leigh will more than likely be playing in the Championship again next year, hardly a smart career move that.

Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:23 pm
It is if he has a release clause inserted.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:28 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
It is if he has a release clause inserted.


Running back to Leeds and GH in October if Leigh are relegated staying "can I stay here after all" probably wouldn't go down too well. Obviously Warrington are interested too but they might make other plans by then if they've lost out on Walker originally.

Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:18 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
it would be a no brainer for me also, yes its 40k now, but very little prospects at Leigh for honors or even long term super league status, stay at Leeds and will be winning honors in the future and picking up ore than 40k a year, player needs to be patient, i could understand him going to wire or Wigan or hull etr, but not Leigh, think the club are calling his bluff on that.

that said however he really does look like more that just a good prospect, i really think he is something special, and is in the Gary schofield, iestyn Harris, Adrian Morley mold of players that you just have to let them play regardless of age. and if that means for once breaking our salary rule and giving the kid more money then so be it.


Hello. not sure if spoken with you before...yeah I would agree as well that he has got something special, also watching an interview with him, he has a maverick attitude about him..not meaning that in a negative sense..he also knows he has talent. You go back and look at Holmes who also broke through as a teenager or Cummins ..I am all for that and would prefer a home grown legend than an import ..which means we would also have a player who would go on to represent England . I love it when our players not only represent England but our successful and outshine their team mates. I could envisage him doing that...I could understand as well if he went to one of our rivals but would also be p@ssed off as well. Don't know but for some reason his style reminds me of Jason Robinson...and if he were to achieve anything like that success or Schofield's then yeah would not object to salary rule been broken. Mind would it cause friction with other players who have signed contracts? Both sides without the agent should put their cards on table..don't play games..as said that can effect team plans. The other part of me also feels if someone doesn't want to play for Leeds or has doubt ...sod them

Tue Jul 11, 2017 6:07 am
Heard that Hallas is staying at the bulls permanently on a two year deal
