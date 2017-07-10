TheSnowmonkey wrote: Walker is an exceptional talent who could develop into one of the games most exciting players. He is a Leeds lad and there is great satisfaction in knowing we developed a potential star of the future. yes GH should do all to secure him but he is only 17 yrs old nothing in the future is certain...for me if a player has doubts about signing a contract or tries through agent to hold club to ransom...then no player is worth that...Gutted though i would be to see him play for another club, especially Wire, or Leigh..The club needs to build for next season so they can look who needs to be brought in. Seems to be taking far too long..for him to decide..for me no brainer, one club Leeds. If agent is behind this ,then definitely only a money issue as why would you advise joining Leigh..kid should dump him .

it would be a no brainer for me also, yes its 40k now, but very little prospects at Leigh for honors or even long term super league status, stay at Leeds and will be winning honors in the future and picking up ore than 40k a year, player needs to be patient, i could understand him going to wire or Wigan or hull etr, but not Leigh, think the club are calling his bluff on that.that said however he really does look like more that just a good prospect, i really think he is something special, and is in the Gary schofield, iestyn Harris, Adrian Morley mold of players that you just have to let them play regardless of age. and if that means for once breaking our salary rule and giving the kid more money then so be it.