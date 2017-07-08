Ryan Jones is a very good player, much better than Handley IMO. Never really rated Wray, I thought Sanderson looked a much better prospect at the time
I can't see Warrington letting Smith go, he's still very young and has got a decent amount of game time off the bench. Even if they did sign another experienced half for a couple of seasons, Smith would still be very young for a half by then anyway, they probably don't want to rush him, especially when they have one very young half in the team already
