Charlie Sheen wrote: Ryan Jones is a very good player, much better than Handley IMO. Never really rated Wray, I thought Sanderson looked a much better prospect at the time



I can't see Warrington letting Smith go, he's still very young and has got a decent amount of game time off the bench. Even if they did sign another experienced half for a couple of seasons, Smith would still be very young for a half by then anyway, they probably don't want to rush him, especially when they have one very young half in the team already

I was surprised by Gotcha's statement that we released Ryan, as agree with you I rated him above Handley..mind completely different style of winger more powerful n stronger runner..he was frequently on score sheet for U19s. Think he only got a couple of matches for seniors , but was on for very short periods not enough time in my view to form an opinion. Wray I would disagree with you on, again he was frequently on score sheet...but he left us...my point been in mentioning this was got offered loads but so far come to nothing...so Walker would do well to learn from that.I mentioned on another thread that I rated Sanderson but got laughed by Seth...which surprised me as Sanderson had very good stats in final season for U19s made 19 appearances scored 13 tries and got 102 goals ..his conversion rate for kicking was 88%..he continuing his form with Hunslet. Still got links through Leeds foundation so who knows maybe one day we will see him back.