Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:25 am
Ryan Jones is a very good player, much better than Handley IMO. Never really rated Wray, I thought Sanderson looked a much better prospect at the time

I can't see Warrington letting Smith go, he's still very young and has got a decent amount of game time off the bench. Even if they did sign another experienced half for a couple of seasons, Smith would still be very young for a half by then anyway, they probably don't want to rush him, especially when they have one very young half in the team already
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:43 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Ryan Jones is a very good player, much better than Handley IMO. Never really rated Wray, I thought Sanderson looked a much better prospect at the time

I can't see Warrington letting Smith go, he's still very young and has got a decent amount of game time off the bench. Even if they did sign another experienced half for a couple of seasons, Smith would still be very young for a half by then anyway, they probably don't want to rush him, especially when they have one very young half in the team already


I was surprised by Gotcha's statement that we released Ryan, as agree with you I rated him above Handley..mind completely different style of winger more powerful n stronger runner..he was frequently on score sheet for U19s. Think he only got a couple of matches for seniors , but was on for very short periods not enough time in my view to form an opinion. Wray I would disagree with you on, again he was frequently on score sheet...but he left us...my point been in mentioning this was got offered loads but so far come to nothing...so Walker would do well to learn from that.
I mentioned on another thread that I rated Sanderson but got laughed by Seth...which surprised me as Sanderson had very good stats in final season for U19s made 19 appearances scored 13 tries and got 102 goals ..his conversion rate for kicking was 88%..he continuing his form with Hunslet. Still got links through Leeds foundation so who knows maybe one day we will see him back.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:27 pm
I think when Sanderson left Leeds mentioned they would continue to monitor his progress. I don't know if they still are, so maybe the door is still open for him to return to Leeds at some point.
On another note, I notice McDermott mentioned that Briscoe was really keen to 'finish on high' or words to that effect. Maybe I'm reading too much into, but perhaps that's an indication he won't be here next season.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:13 pm
Even though Hunslet lost to Skolars today, Sanderson still on form getting all their points 3 tries and 2 goals, For me one day could be a good move as both him and Lilley use to link well in U19s. Just watched interview, and must admit seems bit odd saying Briscoe wants to finish on high...I would interpret that the same way..in which case who are they planning on his replacement...Handley? I liked Caton-Brown but he signed a new contract. Also as others said elsewhere he does not seem to hopeful on Walker. I know GH has offered him a better contract but someone got to ge to the kid and tell him he still got a bright future with Leeds..less chance of games at Wire or Hull if they in running. Leeds lad should want to stay and play for his home club.
