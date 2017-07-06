|
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Who is his management company?
Printers favourite, SMTM.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:14 pm
Gotcha wrote:
Jack has made no demands what so ever to Leeds, diddly squat. Other clubs have made offers through Jacks management company which far exceed the original offer from Leeds, and of course that would determine his market value. Everyone goes on about Warrington, and they did impress him, but one club who are not Warrington have offered him four times what Leeds offered and the starting fullback shirt for 2018. Not sure where the hell that club get their money from to be honest, but if it was about money and starting he would surely take up that offer.
Personally, I think Jack, through his management company are not going to see eye to eye. What he thought three weeks back isn't his thinking now, but his management company is thinking different. What people don't realise is that if Jack was to insist on contract A, but his management company were insisting on contract B, then that difference for the management cut Jack has to cover. He also has some other issues in his life that are outside rugby that he want's to consider. I saw Hetheringtons comments yesterday, and he is saying it right, but from what I do know as of the weekend, Jacks management company are insisting on waiting nearer to the end of his contract before they will sit down with Leeds again after the poor initial offer they made. Hopefully, some sense prevails and they sit down sooner, and I believe that is Jacks preference.
Yes lets hope so Gotcha.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:33 pm
Gotcha wrote:
Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:50 pm
Morgan Smith can't get a game for a woeful Wolves team, Walker would do well to take note of that.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:14 pm
FGB wrote:
Morgan Smith can't get a game for a woeful Wolves team, Walker would do well to take note of that.
And when Sandow left they went and got Brown and continue to prefer him over Patton even though he's been a flop so far. If he's worried about Golding's contract and him having the number 1 then what about Ratchford at Warrington? Would be tougher to displace him.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:25 pm
Gotcha wrote:
Jacks management company are insisting on waiting nearer to the end of his contract before they will sit down with Leeds again after the poor initial offer they made. Hopefully, some sense prevails and they sit down sooner, and I believe that is Jacks preference.
Would imagine Warrington's uncertain future wrt to having to negotiate the Middle 8's is also a factor to consider too. Although they'll be fancied to come through that competition it wouldn't be a good career move for Walker to sign for Warrigton now and then see them relegated in a couple of months.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:55 am
Hmm, I think they should be too good to be in trouble but the way they have just surrendered in games this year you cant fully say they will 100% make it out intact.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:57 am
Sorry for jumping in on a rumours thread. But that is deeply concerning reading about SMTM. Disgusting they can hold a young man making a massive decsion which could shape his career to ransom. How easy is it for these players to bin them off. Still shows what a disgusting industry sports agencies are
