Gotcha wrote:

Jack has made no demands what so ever to Leeds, diddly squat. Other clubs have made offers through Jacks management company which far exceed the original offer from Leeds, and of course that would determine his market value. Everyone goes on about Warrington, and they did impress him, but one club who are not Warrington have offered him four times what Leeds offered and the starting fullback shirt for 2018. Not sure where the hell that club get their money from to be honest, but if it was about money and starting he would surely take up that offer.



Personally, I think Jack, through his management company are not going to see eye to eye. What he thought three weeks back isn't his thinking now, but his management company is thinking different. What people don't realise is that if Jack was to insist on contract A, but his management company were insisting on contract B, then that difference for the management cut Jack has to cover. He also has some other issues in his life that are outside rugby that he want's to consider. I saw Hetheringtons comments yesterday, and he is saying it right, but from what I do know as of the weekend, Jacks management company are insisting on waiting nearer to the end of his contract before they will sit down with Leeds again after the poor initial offer they made. Hopefully, some sense prevails and they sit down sooner, and I believe that is Jacks preference.