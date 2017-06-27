Biff Tannen wrote: It is.



Out of him, McGuire and JJB i would have thought Rob had the most left to give. That said, he will be going out on his terms playing a good level still and you can't knock him for it if true, never like to see great players go on too long.

no and mcguire and JJb definitely are getting/got that way.another season from either of those would be an embarrassment. at super league level anyway. can understand players still wanting to play and think they have something left. couple extra years at championship or league one would not be an embarrassment. remember john holmes playing a2-3 years in A team (through choice) or kris Akabusi and roger black both quieting athletics but running another year or two at uk meetings and club meetings.