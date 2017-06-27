WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Re: Burrow gone/retiring

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:02 pm
rollin thunder
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011
Posts: 1523
Biff Tannen wrote:
It is.

Out of him, McGuire and JJB i would have thought Rob had the most left to give. That said, he will be going out on his terms playing a good level still and you can't knock him for it if true, never like to see great players go on too long.

no and mcguire and JJb definitely are getting/got that way.another season from either of those would be an embarrassment. at super league level anyway. can understand players still wanting to play and think they have something left. couple extra years at championship or league one would not be an embarrassment. remember john holmes playing a2-3 years in A team (through choice) or kris Akabusi and roger black both quieting athletics but running another year or two at uk meetings and club meetings.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:08 pm
cheekydiddles
Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006
Posts: 2323
Biff Tannen wrote:
That's a very good signing for Cas if it happens.


:CRAZY: I don't thing Warrington fans are losing any sleep over him leaving

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:21 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006
Posts: 5975
cheekydiddles wrote:
:CRAZY: I don't thing Warrington fans are losing any sleep over him leaving


If they are, it'll be from celebrating long into the night.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:01 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012
Posts: 5278
Location: Hill Valley
cheekydiddles wrote:
:CRAZY: I don't thing Warrington fans are losing any sleep over him leaving


You watch how he goes at Cas...Powell has got far worse players than Sims playing a fine tune last few years.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:48 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006
Posts: 7855
Location: SWMC Coach
True, albeit he's brought through a young, hungry team with a smattering of experience, can't see why you would want to add such a flat track bully to it tbh.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:28 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005
Posts: 8602
Location: Leeds
Apparently Savelio is on his way out of Warrington as they're only offering him a 1 year deal. Surely we should be in for him?
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:38 pm
chapylad
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002
Posts: 3168
Location: location, location
Spot on. Said it when he was at Saints. Cracking prospect.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:43 pm
The Eagle
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004
Posts: 15107
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
Frosties. wrote:
http://www.5thtackle.com/rob-burrows-to-make-2017-his-last/
can't even get his name right

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:24 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006
Posts: 8599
Location: LDZ
From Burrow to Burrows. So cliche.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
