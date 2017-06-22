If Myler and Cahill are on there way, I do hope the likes of Walters,Ormandroyd are released or sold and I think it's time Mcguire, JJB,Delaney and possibly even Burrow retire (I'd have no problem if any of them stuck around for another year but if we manage to win cup or possibly grand Final I think they should leave on a high). I think if Briscoe stays injury free and can get a decent end to this season and a good pre-season under him I'd keep him and same with Ferres, Ash Handley needs to bulk up more and I'd give him another year to develop. But if them players do retire and some are released we should be looking for a big name signing to give the club a buzz and a boost. I'd be happy to give Myler and Cahill a chance and maybe try and sign someone like Blake Green from Manly or Mitchell Aubusson from Roosters someone who isn't a top name in NRL but would be world Class in Super league or even someone like Chris Hill or Alex Walmsley who are quality props in Super League.