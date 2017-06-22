WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:34 pm
chapylad wrote:
Not sure if I heard this right today but the CEO at Cas was saying Sale were in for a Rhinos winger or a Cas winger and probably felt it was going to be easier taking on the smaller club or words to that effect. Could that have been Ryan Hall?
And if so would we have been happy to take 200k for him?


Hall has no interest in playing RU though, whereas Solomona played it when he was younger.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:24 pm
Leigh have signed Daniel Mortimer from Cronulla. Any good?
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:49 pm
Regarding Richie Myler

I was in the company of someone who knows Myler last night and he sent a text to him whilst I was there to ask if there was any truth in the rumour that he was signing for the Rhinos

The reply came back within minutes which I saw,it said "I am currently in negotiations regarding a possible 3 year deal"

Sounds like a done deal to me unless GH has offered peanuts
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:25 pm
The Biffs Back wrote:
Regarding Richie Myler

I was in the company of someone who knows Myler last night and he sent a text to him whilst I was there to ask if there was any truth in the rumour that he was signing for the Rhinos

The reply came back within minutes which I saw,it said "I am currently in negotiations regarding a possible 3 year deal"

Sounds like a done deal to me unless GH has offered peanuts


Im told this'll be announced this week.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:28 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Leigh have signed Daniel Mortimer from Cronulla. Any good?


He exactly what we needed. I've been saying this for months.

He's a 9/half and would've fit in perfect

Nevermind, back to thrashing an almost 35yo injured Burrow as a hooker/half interchange....

Myler & Cahill

Mon Jun 26, 2017 2:31 pm
Well these 2 seem to be on their way to Headingley, be good to see a couple of fresh faces I suppose. I like Cahill but I think we could have aimed a bit higher than Myler to be honest. As far as the big ' clear out ' goes I don't see many ' clearing off ' I think Ferres needs to ' shape up or ship out' under contract or not. I remain to be really convinced by Singleton . I know he is another full back but I think Niall Evalds from Salford would be a decent acquisition too. Get a bit of brass spent Gary ! :D

Re: Myler & Cahill

Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:24 pm
If Myler and Cahill are on there way, I do hope the likes of Walters,Ormandroyd are released or sold and I think it's time Mcguire, JJB,Delaney and possibly even Burrow retire (I'd have no problem if any of them stuck around for another year but if we manage to win cup or possibly grand Final I think they should leave on a high). I think if Briscoe stays injury free and can get a decent end to this season and a good pre-season under him I'd keep him and same with Ferres, Ash Handley needs to bulk up more and I'd give him another year to develop. But if them players do retire and some are released we should be looking for a big name signing to give the club a buzz and a boost. I'd be happy to give Myler and Cahill a chance and maybe try and sign someone like Blake Green from Manly or Mitchell Aubusson from Roosters someone who isn't a top name in NRL but would be world Class in Super league or even someone like Chris Hill or Alex Walmsley who are quality props in Super League.

Re: Myler & Cahill

Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:48 pm
marathonman wrote:
Well these 2 seem to be on their way to Headingley, be good to see a couple of fresh faces I suppose. I like Cahill but I think we could have aimed a bit higher than Myler to be honest. As far as the big ' clear out ' goes I don't see many ' clearing off ' I think Ferres needs to ' shape up or ship out' under contract or not. I remain to be really convinced by Singleton . I know he is another full back but I think Niall Evalds from Salford would be a decent acquisition too. Get a bit of brass spent Gary ! :D


Evalds has just signed a new deal with Salford.

Lomax announced a new 2 year deal with Saints also. Can't be that confident that Barba will stick around.

Re: Myler & Cahill

Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:00 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Evalds has just signed a new deal with Salford.

Lomax announced a new 2 year deal with Saints also. Can't be that confident that Barba will stick around.



Did I read the RFL are contributing to Lomax's wage as part of the new scheme to keep British players in SL?

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:13 pm
It was dave craven of YEP on Twitter

Jonny Lomax signs new 2 year deal at Saints and "joins a group of players that the RFL have contracted centrally to help promote the sport."
