Charlie Sheen wrote:
Leeds are being linked with Hep Cahill again, along with Wigan, Hull, and Cas. Seems odd, I don't remember him doing much of note since tripping Rob Burrow and getting sent off in a CC game a few years back.
On the down side' seems to get a fair few injuries and can give penalties away. On the plus side, big, tough and gets through a lot of carries and tackles when fit, plus can offload. Not a signing that's going to sell many season tickets but then if true that all those teams are in for him, he must have something.
I was hoping Leeds might sign another mid season recruit from down under to provide an end of season boost given we have a spare place on the roster (if I have that right, I can't really follow current rules). A young, mobile back rower would be good.