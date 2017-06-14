WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:13 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Leeds are being linked with Hep Cahill again, along with Wigan, Hull, and Cas. Seems odd, I don't remember him doing much of note since tripping Rob Burrow and getting sent off in a CC game a few years back.


On the down side' seems to get a fair few injuries and can give penalties away. On the plus side, big, tough and gets through a lot of carries and tackles when fit, plus can offload. Not a signing that's going to sell many season tickets but then if true that all those teams are in for him, he must have something.

I was hoping Leeds might sign another mid season recruit from down under to provide an end of season boost given we have a spare place on the roster (if I have that right, I can't really follow current rules). A young, mobile back rower would be good.

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:09 am
Peter Hiku on his way to Wire apparently.

Would love him at HQ!
Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:11 am
Wouldn't be overly bothered by Hiku, decent player but another one who I'm not sure what his best position is and in terms of outside backs not entirely convinced he's better than what we've got.

No on Cahill for me as well. Always thought he was average at best with the added bonus of penalty /error machine. Bit of a crock too.

If we are signing a half I wouldn't mind Myler. While I agree he regressed to an extent at Wire I think he's come good again at Catalan the last two years. Been good when I've seen him which is sometimes difficult in that team.
