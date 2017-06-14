Charlie Sheen wrote: Leeds are being linked with Hep Cahill again, along with Wigan, Hull, and Cas. Seems odd, I don't remember him doing much of note since tripping Rob Burrow and getting sent off in a CC game a few years back.

On the down side' seems to get a fair few injuries and can give penalties away. On the plus side, big, tough and gets through a lot of carries and tackles when fit, plus can offload. Not a signing that's going to sell many season tickets but then if true that all those teams are in for him, he must have something.I was hoping Leeds might sign another mid season recruit from down under to provide an end of season boost given we have a spare place on the roster (if I have that right, I can't really follow current rules). A young, mobile back rower would be good.