When Myler was at Salford, and the main man in that team I thought he was one of the best HBs in the league, he had all the skills. The consensus at the time was that he'd kick on around better players, in a better environment. The opposite happened, and he regressed into a support player.

I actually think he'd be a great signing. He's approaching his prime, he has plenty of big game experience, he has a point to prove, and perhaps most importantly, he's better than what we have.