krisleeds wrote: Yes, 100%



Good age, good player and what we need. Bin off Handley.



Also off contract:



Benji

Jimmy the Jet

Benji has a job in media earning more than any SL club could throw at him and no way his Mrs would move.Jimmy the jet is no chance, just resigned with Brisbane for a few years (3 I think). Would be on 3 x more than any SL team could get close to. More chance of signing Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink