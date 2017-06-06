WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:11 am
No thanks. Isn't what we need at all. I'd stick with Briscoe unless McGillivray would be interested in joining us.
Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:28 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
Nial evalds looking to leave Salford we have been named as interested, along with saints and wire. Good player wing or fullback but wants big books,


Yes, 100%

Good age, good player and what we need. Bin off Handley.

Also off contract:

Benji
Jimmy the Jet

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:54 pm
Would rather bin briscoe than handley

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:58 pm
krisleeds wrote:
Yes, 100%

Good age, good player and what we need. Bin off Handley.

Also off contract:

Benji
Jimmy the Jet


we dont need a utility back on big money imho, stick with Goulding at fullback and the wings as they are for now

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:07 am
krisleeds wrote:
Yes, 100%

Good age, good player and what we need. Bin off Handley.

Also off contract:

Benji
Jimmy the Jet

Benji has a job in media earning more than any SL club could throw at him and no way his Mrs would move.

Jimmy the jet is no chance, just resigned with Brisbane for a few years (3 I think). Would be on 3 x more than any SL team could get close to. More chance of signing Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
