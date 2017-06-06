krisleeds wrote:
Yes, 100%
Good age, good player and what we need. Bin off Handley.
Also off contract:
Benji
Jimmy the Jet
Benji has a job in media earning more than any SL club could throw at him and no way his Mrs would move.
Jimmy the jet is no chance, just resigned with Brisbane for a few years (3 I think). Would be on 3 x more than any SL team could get close to. More chance of signing Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
