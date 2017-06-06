WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:11 am
No thanks. Isn't what we need at all. I'd stick with Briscoe unless McGillivray would be interested in joining us.
Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:28 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
Nial evalds looking to leave Salford we have been named as interested, along with saints and wire. Good player wing or fullback but wants big books,


Yes, 100%

Good age, good player and what we need. Bin off Handley.

Also off contract:

Benji
Jimmy the Jet

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:54 pm
Would rather bin briscoe than handley

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:58 pm
krisleeds wrote:
Yes, 100%

Good age, good player and what we need. Bin off Handley.

Also off contract:

Benji
Jimmy the Jet


we dont need a utility back on big money imho, stick with Goulding at fullback and the wings as they are for now
