Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:43 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9599
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
No, he's 34 now and he hasn't been near his 2013 form for quite a while now.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:59 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4915
Location: Hill Valley
what has happened there then, bust up? must be bad if a team is prepared to let their main man and play maker leave a few games into the season.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:06 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9599
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Biff Tannen wrote:
what has happened there then, bust up? must be bad if a team is prepared to let their main man and play maker leave a few games into the season.


Story coming out is that he had big falling out with Rick Stone, Hudds have said it's nonsense after today's game, in which Brough played in so probably is as usually the player isn't selected when he's had a bust up with the coach.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:11 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4915
Location: Hill Valley
ThePrinter wrote:
Story coming out is that he had big falling out with Rick Stone, Hudds have said it's nonsense after today's game, in which Brough played in so probably is as usually the player isn't selected when he's had a bust up with the coach.


Does seem strange he played if a serious rift is there. Anyway you watch , He will play against us next week and have a blinder, nailed on.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:46 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8382
Location: Leeds
Well, it's happened at every club he's been at. I'm just surprised it's taken this long.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
