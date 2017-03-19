Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm Posts: 9599 Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Biff Tannen wrote:
what has happened there then, bust up? must be bad if a team is prepared to let their main man and play maker leave a few games into the season.
Story coming out is that he had big falling out with Rick Stone, Hudds have said it's nonsense after today's game, in which Brough played in so probably is as usually the player isn't selected when he's had a bust up with the coach.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm Posts: 4915 Location: Hill Valley
ThePrinter wrote:
Does seem strange he played if a serious rift is there. Anyway you watch , He will play against us next week and have a blinder, nailed on.
