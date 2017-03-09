|
What are people's thoughts on Kane elegy? He's off contract at the end of the year, shouldn't really cost too much as he's not had much of a go at the Gold Coast as of yet. Maybe worth a shot as he's one of very few half backs available.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:10 pm
He's not off contract until 2018. NRL halves OOC at the start of 2017:
Luke Brooks, Fa'amanu Brown, Mitch Cornish, Zach Dockar-Clay, Michael Doolan, Jaelen Feeney, Ata Hingano, Ryley Jacks, Shaun Johnson, Luke Kelly, Kyle Laybutt, Mason Lino, Josh McCrone, Anthony Milford, Darren Nicholls, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Jordan Rankin, Tyrone Roberts, Jeff Robson, Johnathan Thurston, Gareth Widdop
Blake Ayshford, Jack Bird, Erin Clark, Lachlan Croker, Kieran Foran, Matt Frawley, Wade Graham, Drew Hutchison, Samisoni Langi, Jack Littlejohn, Benji Marshall, Daniel Mortimer, Mitchell Moses, Shaun Nona, Will Pearsall, Josh Reynolds, Nathaniel Roache, Will Smith, John Sutton, Ray Thompson, Chad Townsend
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:49 pm
No chance of landing Elgey, lad has great potential, had some bad look with injury last year. I expect Titans to use him and Ash Taylor as their halfbacks for years to come. Fingers crossed Taylor keeps developing looked class last year.
Cornish could be a possibility, looked ok in Auckland Nines. I'd have had Tyrone Roberts last year but now Elgey is back fit he's become a utility player covering at halfback and hooker when Peats is injured. Think he'd be good in super league
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:19 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8514
Location: LDZ
Who'd be realistic from that list?
Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:50 pm
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:28 am
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7761
Location: SWMC Coach
Strange how players regarded (rightly or wrongly) as not up to standard, suddenly spark into life when a new contract is due....
Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:05 pm
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 675
|
Too right. GH's email may have focussed a few minds. Only Watkins, ferres, ward, garbutt, parcel and ormondroyd have a contract beyond 2018.
