Piratezeek wrote:
What are people's thoughts on Kane elegy? He's off contract at the end of the year, shouldn't really cost too much as he's not had much of a go at the Gold Coast as of yet. Maybe worth a shot as he's one of very few half backs available.
He's not off contract until 2018. NRL halves OOC at the start of 2017:
Luke Brooks, Fa'amanu Brown, Mitch Cornish, Zach Dockar-Clay, Michael Doolan, Jaelen Feeney, Ata Hingano, Ryley Jacks, Shaun Johnson, Luke Kelly, Kyle Laybutt, Mason Lino, Josh McCrone, Anthony Milford, Darren Nicholls, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Jordan Rankin, Tyrone Roberts, Jeff Robson, Johnathan Thurston, Gareth Widdop
Blake Ayshford, Jack Bird, Erin Clark, Lachlan Croker, Kieran Foran, Matt Frawley, Wade Graham, Drew Hutchison, Samisoni Langi, Jack Littlejohn, Benji Marshall, Daniel Mortimer, Mitchell Moses, Shaun Nona, Will Pearsall, Josh Reynolds, Nathaniel Roache, Will Smith, John Sutton, Ray Thompson, Chad Townsend