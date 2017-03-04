WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:26 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4856
Location: Hill Valley
loiner81 wrote:
I've wanted Widdop at Leeds since seeing him and Sinfield together in the WC. Really hope it comes off.
Moley on Twitter seems to think Leeds are showing major interest.


Well they better get it tied up soon because many more performances like this morning and Widdop won't be leaving the NRL, he was excellent.


Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:43 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3100
Biff Tannen wrote:
Well they better get it tied up soon because many more performances like this morning and Widdop won't be leaving the NRL, he was excellent.


Good to hear. Hopefully the rumours have begun because he actually wants to come live and work in England, rather than him not being good enough for the NRL anymore.
loiner81 wrote:


Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:32 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4856
Location: Hill Valley
loiner81 wrote:
Good to hear. Hopefully the rumours have begun because he actually wants to come live and work in England, rather than him not being good enough for the NRL anymore.


He would be a great fit for us, and still in his prime.would be a wonderful signing were it to happen.


Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:31 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19713
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
it would be a signal of intent too

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:28 pm
Mark Laurie
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 664
GH came out post Thursday and said nobody would be signed. I don' t know how far ward, ferres and JJB are from being fit but it was blindingly clear on Thursday that Walters and keinhorst cannot play long minutes in the back row. I like keinhorst as a player and at centre and he worked very hard but is not a proper second row.

Wakey today signed dean Hadley for a month. He is no world beater but is 24 and is a solid SL second rower. With a big Catalan pack coming, I think he could have helped out a bit and improved us.

I don't get why Leeds would not even consider such a loan signing when we are Already in injury crisis mode after 4 games. Not saying he will change the world but he can tackle and is better than what we put out last week.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:58 am
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4819
Mark Laurie wrote:
GH came out post Thursday and said nobody would be signed. I don' t know how far ward, ferres and JJB are from being fit but it was blindingly clear on Thursday that Walters and keinhorst cannot play long minutes in the back row. I like keinhorst as a player and at centre and he worked very hard but is not a proper second row.

Agreed, he's not a seoond rower. At best, he can perhaps fill in there for occasional spells when required but not the whole game.

Tried his guts out on Thursday in the second row (one of the few players whose attitude on the night could not be called into question) yet, according to the match stats, he clocked up no less than 9 missed tackles.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:36 pm
Mark Laurie
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 664
William Eve wrote:
Agreed, he's not a seoond rower. At best, he can perhaps fill in there for occasional spells when required but not the whole game.

Tried his guts out on Thursday in the second row (one of the few players whose attitude on the night could not be called into question) yet, according to the match stats, he clocked up no less than 9 missed tackles.


Agree. He put a real shift in middle of park, but Leeds were outpowered as well as everything else. I thought Moon stood up as well. The bit that worries me the most is I think the effort was there. Some were poor but were trying. Some look very low on confidence.

New half back

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:26 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 695
We desperately need a new half back, and the days of snaring first team NRL players are over. Could this be the solution? If not who else could we realistically sign (half back) for 2018?

http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/kyle-east ... ague-5017/

Re: New half back

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:08 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4856
Location: Hill Valley
Completely the wrong type of player we are looking for.Wouldn't touch him with a barge pole and he spends half is time on the treatment table. I'm sure we will be linked though


Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:02 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8356
Location: Leeds
If he could stay fit he'd be a fantastic signing for us and England, but the guy seems to be made from riveta.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bramley Dog, Clearwing, ducknumber1, Emagdnim13, Ewwenorfolk, Fat Boy, finglas, FoxyRhino, Homer Simpson, Jamie101, Jrrhino, Keef Jr, leg_end, Leythersteve, Mark Laurie, Maverick Rhino, RickyF1, SmokeyTA, steamy, The Eagle and 279 guests

c}