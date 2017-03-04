|
|
loiner81 wrote:
I've wanted Widdop at Leeds since seeing him and Sinfield together in the WC. Really hope it comes off.
Moley on Twitter seems to think Leeds are showing major interest.
Well they better get it tied up soon because many more performances like this morning and Widdop won't be leaving the NRL, he was excellent.
|
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:43 pm
|
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
Well they better get it tied up soon because many more performances like this morning and Widdop won't be leaving the NRL, he was excellent.
Good to hear. Hopefully the rumours have begun because he actually wants to come live and work in England, rather than him not being good enough for the NRL anymore.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:32 pm
|
|
loiner81 wrote:
Good to hear. Hopefully the rumours have begun because he actually wants to come live and work in England, rather than him not being good enough for the NRL anymore.
He would be a great fit for us, and still in his prime.would be a wonderful signing were it to happen.
|
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:31 pm
|
|
it would be a signal of intent too
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:28 pm
|
|
GH came out post Thursday and said nobody would be signed. I don' t know how far ward, ferres and JJB are from being fit but it was blindingly clear on Thursday that Walters and keinhorst cannot play long minutes in the back row. I like keinhorst as a player and at centre and he worked very hard but is not a proper second row.
Wakey today signed dean Hadley for a month. He is no world beater but is 24 and is a solid SL second rower. With a big Catalan pack coming, I think he could have helped out a bit and improved us.
I don't get why Leeds would not even consider such a loan signing when we are Already in injury crisis mode after 4 games. Not saying he will change the world but he can tackle and is better than what we put out last week.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:58 am
|
|
Mark Laurie wrote:
GH came out post Thursday and said nobody would be signed. I don' t know how far ward, ferres and JJB are from being fit but it was blindingly clear on Thursday that Walters and keinhorst cannot play long minutes in the back row. I like keinhorst as a player and at centre and he worked very hard but is not a proper second row.
Agreed, he's not a seoond rower. At best, he can perhaps fill in there for occasional spells when required but not the whole game.
Tried his guts out on Thursday in the second row (one of the few players whose attitude on the night could not be called into question) yet, according to the match stats, he clocked up no less than 9 missed tackles.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:36 pm
|
|
William Eve wrote:
Agreed, he's not a seoond rower. At best, he can perhaps fill in there for occasional spells when required but not the whole game.
Tried his guts out on Thursday in the second row (one of the few players whose attitude on the night could not be called into question) yet, according to the match stats, he clocked up no less than 9 missed tackles.
Agree. He put a real shift in middle of park, but Leeds were outpowered as well as everything else. I thought Moon stood up as well. The bit that worries me the most is I think the effort was there. Some were poor but were trying. Some look very low on confidence.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:26 pm
|
|
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:08 pm
|
|
Completely the wrong type of player we are looking for.Wouldn't touch him with a barge pole and he spends half is time on the treatment table. I'm sure we will be linked though
|
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:02 pm
|
|
If he could stay fit he'd be a fantastic signing for us and England, but the guy seems to be made from riveta.
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
|
