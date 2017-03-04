GH came out post Thursday and said nobody would be signed. I don' t know how far ward, ferres and JJB are from being fit but it was blindingly clear on Thursday that Walters and keinhorst cannot play long minutes in the back row. I like keinhorst as a player and at centre and he worked very hard but is not a proper second row.



Wakey today signed dean Hadley for a month. He is no world beater but is 24 and is a solid SL second rower. With a big Catalan pack coming, I think he could have helped out a bit and improved us.



I don't get why Leeds would not even consider such a loan signing when we are Already in injury crisis mode after 4 games. Not saying he will change the world but he can tackle and is better than what we put out last week.