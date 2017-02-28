WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

 
Post a reply

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:45 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3043
tad rhino wrote:
both were freebies, only wages to pay. and both were desperate for a club


Burgess wouldn't have been.

So how much would Widdop cost then? That's if he'd even consider Leeds after the appalling way Segeyaro's been treated of course...
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:28 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19688
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
but they didn't get burgess? were they really in for him?

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:46 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4791
tad rhino wrote:
but they didn't get burgess? were they really in for him?

Leeds have a very close relationship with South Sydney which is of mutual benefit to both clubs.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:52 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9491
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
but they didn't get burgess? were they really in for him?


I think it was a case of whether Souths could fit him in their cap for 2016. If they couldn't we might've gotten 1 season out of him but no more.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:20 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3043
tad rhino wrote:
but they didn't get burgess? were they really in for him?


No idea, some people on here said we were so it must be true.
Also all over the media and didn't Hetherington say we were?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:21 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19688
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Hetherington said we weren't after Briscoe until he signed. he says its raining I look outside

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:23 pm
TheSnowmonkey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:36 pm
Posts: 9
loiner81 wrote:
No idea, some people on here said we were so it must be true.
Also all over the media and didn't Hetherington say we were?



Was true ..well if beeb is reliable

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/34713171

Mind don't believe GH would have gone for him even if available...Koukash was also interested so more likely to wind him up.

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:12 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14702
They thought we had Burgess signed, hence why we pulled out of Westerman and Clarke deals. Burgess was a lot of money. Burgess obviously only wanted Aus return. Massive mistake made over that deal, with what we lost, but on the other hand had they pulled it off it would have been some game changer.

I think looking at what we have tried to do over last couple of years, and the messages coming out, that it looks certain a deal is agreed for Widdop for next year. Just my gut feel, nothing else.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Baconbutty, duke street 10, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jamie101, jools, Razor, RHINO-MARK, RoscoRhino, rugbyleague88, sarge1, The Eagle and 332 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,529,2151,82475,8084,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITH
TV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRA
TV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEY
TV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
BATLEY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
FEATHERSTONE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
LONDON
v
BRADFORD  














c}