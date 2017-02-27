WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:06 pm
As the last thread was veering into a tit for tat quote fest, here's a new fresh thread.

Play nice.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:30 pm
Widdop mentioned on radio yorkshire earlier tonight they seem to think he'll have plenty of interest over heard ST's FC & us mentioned but only caught 5 minutes or so.
From my own pov i think he'd be good over here but we also need a powerhouse fwd imo either BR or Prop so i reckon we'd have to spend pretty big which GH seems determined to avoid doing.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:47 am
indeed. its ok doing things onnthe cheap when you have a core of quality,experienced players to supplement them.
but now we haven't. we are in dire need of a quality prop, second rower and half back.
will GH spend? I very much doubt it

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:03 am
Since the marquee rule came in there does seem to be a bit of an increase in stories of players wanting to come over here. Potentially just a case of giving St George (or another NRL team) a kick up the backside to offer him a new deal.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:12 am
tad rhino wrote:
will GH spend? I very much doubt it


Why not? We brought in Ferres & Chicko last year and were "in" for Burgess by all accounts.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:42 am
Widdop would be an incredible signing.
Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:11 pm
loiner81 wrote:
Why not? We brought in Ferres & Chicko last year and were "in" for Burgess by all accounts.



both were freebies, only wages to pay. and both were desperate for a club

Re: Transfer Talk / Rumour Thread V2

Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:46 pm
Rfl we're paying 25% of sandows wage supposedly and other clubs marquee signings. Time to front up. Widdop and burgess. Mega money, Maggsy has to retire this year and Galloway can't be far behind, old and now a loved knee. Im sure both big red and Magsy are both on a pretty penny and we can't be full on the cap. Easily have funds for it, get the cheque book out.

c}