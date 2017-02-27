Rfl we're paying 25% of sandows wage supposedly and other clubs marquee signings. Time to front up. Widdop and burgess. Mega money, Maggsy has to retire this year and Galloway can't be far behind, old and now a loved knee. Im sure both big red and Magsy are both on a pretty penny and we can't be full on the cap. Easily have funds for it, get the cheque book out.