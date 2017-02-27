Widdop mentioned on radio yorkshire earlier tonight they seem to think he'll have plenty of interest over heard ST's FC & us mentioned but only caught 5 minutes or so. From my own pov i think he'd be good over here but we also need a powerhouse fwd imo either BR or Prop so i reckon we'd have to spend pretty big which GH seems determined to avoid doing.
indeed. its ok doing things onnthe cheap when you have a core of quality,experienced players to supplement them. but now we haven't. we are in dire need of a quality prop, second rower and half back. will GH spend? I very much doubt it
Since the marquee rule came in there does seem to be a bit of an increase in stories of players wanting to come over here. Potentially just a case of giving St George (or another NRL team) a kick up the backside to offer him a new deal.
