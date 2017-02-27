Widdop mentioned on radio yorkshire earlier tonight they seem to think he'll have plenty of interest over heard ST's FC & us mentioned but only caught 5 minutes or so.
From my own pov i think he'd be good over here but we also need a powerhouse fwd imo either BR or Prop so i reckon we'd have to spend pretty big which GH seems determined to avoid doing.
