The team photo. I think the organisation of the picture could have been a look better. Some lads looked squashed and the coaches on the end look like they've just jumped on as an after thought. Sitting on a bench too - makes the front row look tiny. I would like to have seen the front row sitting on a chair each. The middle row stood in between each player on the front row. Then add a third row with those lads stood on a bench. They're are plenty of men there so a third row would have looked a lot better IMHO. Club could have then had these printed in A3 with sponsors and fixtures all around them and given out to schools and pubs/shops and give more exposure too. Cost? I'm sure there is a budget for advertising now we're in SL?

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.