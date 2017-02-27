The team photo.



I think the organisation of the picture could have been a look better. Some lads looked squashed and the coaches on the end look like they've just jumped on as an after thought.

Sitting on a bench too - makes the front row look tiny.



I would like to have seen the front row sitting on a chair each. The middle row stood in between each player on the front row.

Then add a third row with those lads stood on a bench.

They're are plenty of men there so a third row would have looked a lot better IMHO.



Club could have then had these printed in A3 with sponsors and fixtures all around them and given out to schools and pubs/shops and give more exposure too.



Cost? I'm sure there is a budget for advertising now we're in SL?