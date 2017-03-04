Jake the Peg wrote:
After 3 rounds only Wigan and cas look to be top of the pile and of the rest there doesn't look a lot between them with most probably being in with a shout of top 8 or bottom 4. Injuries will play a big part IMO. As for the 11 missing for hudds, who are the 11 who wouldn't be in the team if everyone was Fit? It seems to be vogue to count any and every injury whilst lining up excuses
1. Jake Mamo
2. Jermaine McGilvarry
3. Leroy Cudjoe
4. Lee Gaskell
5. Aaron Murphy = ALL our back 5 missing
11. Tom Symonds
12. Dale Ferguson
13. Michael Lawrence = ALL our starting back row missing
17. Ukuama Taai = Our starting prop
31. Adam O Brien
9 players who would 100% be in the team if fit and 10 if O Brien played....
Sam Wood, Gene Ormsby, Mikey Wood, Tyler Dickinson, Darnell McIntosh, Nathan Mason, Daniel Smith would not be in the team id those players were fit full stop.
Personally, I dont think players such as Murphy and Ferguson are a miss but thats still 7 first team regulars
No excuses against Salford we were just crap that day and deserved to lose like you did against Catalans!
My point is you can take nothing from that game you did a job against what will be the most depleted team that anyone will face in SL this season.
