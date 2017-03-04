odd shaped balls wrote: What would you say Sts are then?.......they are a team that are lacking in key areas and are in decline from their heyday and are living on past glories,they have a glaring weakness at halfback and that's including Matty Smith.A coach out of his depth Imo and are the lacking funds to bring players in?.If that is a lack of understanding the game then I've learned sod all in 42yrs of watching the game.

My post was not a personal dig at you. However, when many comment of the lack of atmosphere at home games, I do think a factor is when fans expect a win (or a big a win) when in fact if your team are not 100% at the races the bottom placed club can turn them over.St Helens are not the team they were, but poor is a little too far IMO. Their pack is formidable (Wilkins perhaps being the one who in reality should not be there) and as was evidenced on Friday, even in wet weather they are happy to off Lias at will.We as a team have been turned over by teams that on paper we should have beaten for as long as I have been going (Fev 83 is still hard to understand) .