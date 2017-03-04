WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield away.

Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:03 pm
Fields of Fire
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 421
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
This season I think everybody is going to take points off everybody it's gonna be a topsy turvy year

Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:27 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24280
Location: West Yorkshire
Middle 8s could be a minefield this year.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:42 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6821
Location: Here there and everywhere
odd shaped balls wrote:
What would you say Sts are then?.......they are a team that are lacking in key areas and are in decline from their heyday and are living on past glories,they have a glaring weakness at halfback and that's including Matty Smith.A coach out of his depth Imo and are the lacking funds to bring players in?.If that is a lack of understanding the game then I've learned sod all in 42yrs of watching the game.


My post was not a personal dig at you. However, when many comment of the lack of atmosphere at home games, I do think a factor is when fans expect a win (or a big a win) when in fact if your team are not 100% at the races the bottom placed club can turn them over.

St Helens are not the team they were, but poor is a little too far IMO. Their pack is formidable (Wilkins perhaps being the one who in reality should not be there) and as was evidenced on Friday, even in wet weather they are happy to off Lias at will.

We as a team have been turned over by teams that on paper we should have beaten for as long as I have been going (Fev 83 is still hard to understand) .
Sun Mar 05, 2017 3:35 pm
GiantJake1988
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 277
Dave K. wrote:
Have Hudds ever lost a game without excuses?

I love the fact this after a 40 point defeat, finishing bottom last year, struggling out of the middle 8's, beat by Salford and poor recruitment he think we should be concerned and Shaul isn't England quality, talk about deflecting.

I actually thought the young played for Hudds did ok, it was some of the senior players like the halfs and their overseas players that where poor.


I fully accept the defeat but your all acting like you hammered a full strength Giants team. 11 of our starting 17 were on the sidelines.

Take 11 of your starting 17 out and do you think the result would be the same of a 40+ hammering?

Sun Mar 05, 2017 3:51 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4430
all acting? nobody is saying we hammered a full strength hudds team, we did a job on a understrength hudds team, end of,
c}