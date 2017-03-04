odd shaped balls wrote:
What would you say Sts are then?.......they are a team that are lacking in key areas and are in decline from their heyday and are living on past glories,they have a glaring weakness at halfback and that's including Matty Smith.A coach out of his depth Imo and are the lacking funds to bring players in?.If that is a lack of understanding the game then I've learned sod all in 42yrs of watching the game.
They finished level on points with us last season. It was only our better defence that meant we finished third and them fourth.
I'd hardly say they are in decline just because they've not won a trophy for a couple of years. We will be favourites on Friday but it will be a tough game, they are no easybeats.