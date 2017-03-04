Mild mannered Janitor wrote: I hope the team have a more respectful attitude than some fans on here. To suggest any team are poor shows a lack of understanding of the game.



I sincerely hope the vast majority of fans do not have this attitude otherwise the atmosphere will be flat and if we have not posted 3 try's in the first 15 mins they will get on the players backs.

What would you say Sts are then?.......they are a team that are lacking in key areas and are in decline from their heyday and are living on past glories,they have a glaring weakness at halfback and that's including Matty Smith.A coach out of his depth Imo and are the lacking funds to bring players in?.If that is a lack of understanding the game then I've learned sod all in 42yrs of watching the game.