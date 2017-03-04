WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield away.

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Huddersfield away.

 
Post a reply

Re: Huddersfield away.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:33 am
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4426
Spot on mate
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Huddersfield away.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:28 am
odd shaped balls User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 23, 2005 11:52 pm
Posts: 217
Location: 221b Baker Street
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I hope the team have a more respectful attitude than some fans on here. To suggest any team are poor shows a lack of understanding of the game.

I sincerely hope the vast majority of fans do not have this attitude otherwise the atmosphere will be flat and if we have not posted 3 try's in the first 15 mins they will get on the players backs.


What would you say Sts are then?.......they are a team that are lacking in key areas and are in decline from their heyday and are living on past glories,they have a glaring weakness at halfback and that's including Matty Smith.A coach out of his depth Imo and are the lacking funds to bring players in?.If that is a lack of understanding the game then I've learned sod all in 42yrs of watching the game.
ELEMENTARY MY DEAR WATSON.

Re: Huddersfield away.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:11 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17179
odd shaped balls wrote:
What would you say Sts are then?.......they are a team that are lacking in key areas and are in decline from their heyday and are living on past glories,they have a glaring weakness at halfback and that's including Matty Smith.A coach out of his depth Imo and are the lacking funds to bring players in?.If that is a lack of understanding the game then I've learned sod all in 42yrs of watching the game.


They finished level on points with us last season. It was only our better defence that meant we finished third and them fourth.

I'd hardly say they are in decline just because they've not won a trophy for a couple of years. We will be favourites on Friday but it will be a tough game, they are no easybeats.

Re: Huddersfield away.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:16 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4426
If we go in to ANY match thinking where gonna win by 30/40 points before kick off then we will come unstuck. Yes am looking for a win on Fri but expect a tough match as I hope the players are.
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Huddersfield away.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:24 pm
odd shaped balls User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 23, 2005 11:52 pm
Posts: 217
Location: 221b Baker Street
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
They finished level on points with us last season. It was only our better defence that meant we finished third and them fourth.

I'd hardly say they are in decline just because they've not won a trophy for a couple of years. We will be favourites on Friday but it will be a tough game, they are no easybeats.


They had a decent super 8s and caught up with us as we went right off boil in them.Ok maybe I was a bit over the top with 30+ and all teams are hard to beat but we should have too much all over the park for them and id never thought id say that about Sts
ELEMENTARY MY DEAR WATSON.

Re: Huddersfield away.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:34 pm
Isaiah User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2777
odd shaped balls wrote:
I've learned sod all in 42yrs of watching the game.


I agree :WHISTLE:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, hull2524, Mike1970, Paul Hamilton, threepennystander, weaver93 and 169 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,529,4781,64075,8124,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
42-10
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
20-16
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
18-32
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 14:30
CH1-R1
LONDON
0-6
TORONTO
TV
  
...Latest LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON
  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  














c}