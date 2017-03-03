|
|
jools wrote:
our fullback didn't miss one- That young lad made his debut last night - at the last minute at fullback when Gaskell pulled out after warm up! ATM shaul is nowhere near the England squad. He needs to step up this season I feel to truly be a great fullback. As he's maturing RL fans will be less forgiving.
None of those young players let us down last night, four players with 0,1,2, and 4 previous top flight games respectively. Our oldest in the back line was 24, ormsby who'd played 35 games. The rest only played about 15 between them!
Seems like a good idea gifting us Connor last year then.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:52 am
|
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Agreed, you had a very depleted team with loads of quality including internationals to come back in. Still, we can only play what's in front of us and did what we needed to which is pleasing. Testament to our defence with the number of errors we made near our own line that we only conceded 2.
The errors are a worry as we did the same against les cats. Give that much ball in good field position to a top side and we'll be on the end of a hammering
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:02 am
|
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
The errors are a worry as we did the same against les cats. Give that much ball in good field position to a top side and we'll be on the end of a hammering
True, but you have to remember it's early season. The daft errors are been replicated across the league including Cas last night.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:06 am
|
|
jools wrote:
Don't know if he is England material or not, but Shaul is one of the best out there. He had an off night, simple as that.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:52 am
|
|
Shaul had an off night whilst trying to take high balls from possibly the best kicker in the league. Other than this, he linked well and defended very well.
Of more concern to me was the numerous occasions that we knocked on so close to our own 20 yard line. No one player to point the finger at, as many did this. Hopefully putting it down to early season conditions??
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:53 am
|
|
Bal wrote:
Part of his training at the England camp on Monday was to learn how to drop the ball properly.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:18 am
|
|
One positive for me was the much improved discipline although that was probably helped by the relative ease of the game.
The dropped high balls concern me and we need to be practising these a lot more. The new 7 tackle sets for balls going out from a kick automatically means all teams are going to be kicking high far more than they used to.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:33 am
|
|
Giantscorpio wrote:
At least Huddersfield had the opportunity to showcase their strength in depth. If I was a Huddersfield supporter I'd be a little concerned at the result of that.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:17 am
|
|
Have Hudds ever lost a game without excuses?
I love the fact this after a 40 point defeat, finishing bottom last year, struggling out of the middle 8's, beat by Salford and poor recruitment he think we should be concerned and Shaul isn't England quality, talk about deflecting.
I actually thought the young played for Hudds did ok, it was some of the senior players like the halfs and their overseas players that where poor.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:54 am
|
|
Another worry for Hudds is that after their next games against Leigh and the Whinos there will be some tougher teams coming up so their current 4pts may not be getting much bigger. And they should be worrying about their half backs - especially Brierly who while a great Championship bully has the ability to vanish against SL quality opposition.
As for Hull some positives, the half backs went well, good Albert turned up and he provides a potent attacking threat that gives us so many more options going forward. The forwards dominated (an admittedly weak) Hudds pack, Masi got plenty of time on the pitch which will be valuable experience and the goal line defence was excellent. The negatives, too many errors put us under a lot of pressure (which was handled well but against a better side could have been more costly) and the handling of high balls and kick offs definitely needs improvement.
I'm sure LR won't be fooled and he'll be looking for better next week but in the end a 40 point away win is always helpful.
|
|
