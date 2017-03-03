Another worry for Hudds is that after their next games against Leigh and the Whinos there will be some tougher teams coming up so their current 4pts may not be getting much bigger. And they should be worrying about their half backs - especially Brierly who while a great Championship bully has the ability to vanish against SL quality opposition.



As for Hull some positives, the half backs went well, good Albert turned up and he provides a potent attacking threat that gives us so many more options going forward. The forwards dominated (an admittedly weak) Hudds pack, Masi got plenty of time on the pitch which will be valuable experience and the goal line defence was excellent. The negatives, too many errors put us under a lot of pressure (which was handled well but against a better side could have been more costly) and the handling of high balls and kick offs definitely needs improvement.



I'm sure LR won't be fooled and he'll be looking for better next week but in the end a 40 point away win is always helpful.