jools wrote:
our fullback didn't miss one- That young lad made his debut last night - at the last minute at fullback when Gaskell pulled out after warm up! ATM shaul is nowhere near the England squad. He needs to step up this season I feel to truly be a great fullback. As he's maturing RL fans will be less forgiving.
None of those young players let us down last night, four players with 0,1,2, and 4 previous top flight games respectively. Our oldest in the back line was 24, ormsby who'd played 35 games. The rest only played about 15 between them!
None of those young players let us down last night, four players with 0,1,2, and 4 previous top flight games respectively. Our oldest in the back line was 24, ormsby who'd played 35 games. The rest only played about 15 between them!
Seems like a good idea gifting us Connor last year then.