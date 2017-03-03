WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield away.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:33 am
Faithful One
jools wrote:
our fullback didn't miss one- That young lad made his debut last night - at the last minute at fullback when Gaskell pulled out after warm up! ATM shaul is nowhere near the England squad. He needs to step up this season I feel to truly be a great fullback. As he's maturing RL fans will be less forgiving.
None of those young players let us down last night, four players with 0,1,2, and 4 previous top flight games respectively. Our oldest in the back line was 24, ormsby who'd played 35 games. The rest only played about 15 between them!


Seems like a good idea gifting us Connor last year then.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:52 am
Jake the Peg
Mrs Barista wrote:
Agreed, you had a very depleted team with loads of quality including internationals to come back in. Still, we can only play what's in front of us and did what we needed to which is pleasing. Testament to our defence with the number of errors we made near our own line that we only conceded 2.



The errors are a worry as we did the same against les cats. Give that much ball in good field position to a top side and we'll be on the end of a hammering

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:02 am
Bal
Jake the Peg wrote:
The errors are a worry as we did the same against les cats. Give that much ball in good field position to a top side and we'll be on the end of a hammering



True, but you have to remember it's early season. The daft errors are been replicated across the league including Cas last night.
Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:06 am
Bal
jools wrote:
our fullback didn't miss one- That young lad made his debut last night - at the last minute at fullback when Gaskell pulled out after warm up! ATM shaul is nowhere near the England squad. He needs to step up this season I feel to truly be a great fullback. As he's maturing RL fans will be less forgiving.
None of those young players let us down last night, four players with 0,1,2, and 4 previous top flight games respectively. Our oldest in the back line was 24, ormsby who'd played 35 games. The rest only played about 15 between them!


Don't know if he is England material or not, but Shaul is one of the best out there. He had an off night, simple as that.
Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:52 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Shaul had an off night whilst trying to take high balls from possibly the best kicker in the league. Other than this, he linked well and defended very well.

Of more concern to me was the numerous occasions that we knocked on so close to our own 20 yard line. No one player to point the finger at, as many did this. Hopefully putting it down to early season conditions??
Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:53 am
Bal wrote:
Don't know if he is England material or not, but Shaul is one of the best out there. He had an off night, simple as that.

Part of his training at the England camp on Monday was to learn how to drop the ball properly. :)
