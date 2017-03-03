jools wrote:

our fullback didn't miss one- That young lad made his debut last night - at the last minute at fullback when Gaskell pulled out after warm up! ATM shaul is nowhere near the England squad. He needs to step up this season I feel to truly be a great fullback. As he's maturing RL fans will be less forgiving.

None of those young players let us down last night, four players with 0,1,2, and 4 previous top flight games respectively. Our oldest in the back line was 24, ormsby who'd played 35 games. The rest only played about 15 between them!