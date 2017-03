Giantscorpio wrote: If I were a Hull supporter I would be a little concerned. With the team that Huddersfield had out, Hull should have scored 70. I have seen Hull v Wakey and v Catalan and Hull were average, and if Huddersfield could have managed to play a full side it could possibly have been a very close game.

Shaul definitely not England material, very dodgy under the high ball.

Get a grip. Most SL sides don't put 70 points on championship sides, you've just got some serious sour grapes. I'm not remotely concerned as all I ask for is a competitive team that gives their all. We're the challenge cup holders and for now we're 2nd in the league and I should be concerned? You're seriously delusional! However, I agree with you regarding Shaul. Good little player but not England material. Hardaker looks back to his best so hopefully Tomkins won't get near the fullback position.