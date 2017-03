Men v Boys tonight, literally, we had no answer once we gifted you the 1st 3 tries it was game over unfortunately for us, don't think your lot got out of 2nd gear, they didn't need to - our lads tried their best but were poles apart on the night, think our backline had something like 48 appearances between them in super league, 35 of them for Ormsby.

Saying that you can only beat what's in front of you and that's exactly what you did.