WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield away.

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Huddersfield away.

 
Post a reply

Re: Huddersfield away.

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:11 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25304
Gallanteer wrote:
FWIW I'm expecting you lot to soundly beat Huddersfield. If you lose you're in ttouble as Hudds is a side nearly everyone predicts to be in the bottom 4 (again).



You mean like last season when they beat us and we finished top and they finished bottom?

Re: Huddersfield away.

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:12 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25304
Tough game, I don't care who they have out. We were so far short of where we need to be last week that anything other than a big improvement with ball in hand will likely see us lose again

Re: Huddersfield away.

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:35 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 268
Jake the Peg wrote:
Tough game, I don't care who they have out. We were so far short of where we need to be last week that anything other than a big improvement with ball in hand will likely see us lose again


we have 10 first team players out or injured and one we cant recall back from a loan spell.

Ukuama Taai - suspended
Jermaine McGilvarry
Leroy Cudjoe
Jake Mamo
Tom Symonds
Dale Ferguson
Michael Lawrence
Nathan Mason
Aaron Murphy
Jared Simpson - all injured
Adam O Brien - On a loan deal and cant recall

3 young guns will be making first team debuts today with another couple only played a handful of first team games. You should beat us tonight really. I just hope our youngsters do themselves proud.

Re: Huddersfield away.

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:45 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25304
GiantJake1988 wrote:
we have 10 first team players out or injured and one we cant recall back from a loan spell.

Ukuama Taai - suspended
Jermaine McGilvarry
Leroy Cudjoe
Jake Mamo
Tom Symonds
Dale Ferguson
Michael Lawrence
Nathan Mason
Aaron Murphy
Jared Simpson - all injured
Adam O Brien - On a loan deal and cant recall

3 young guns will be making first team debuts today with another couple only played a handful of first team games. You should beat us tonight really. I just hope our youngsters do themselves proud.



We should but we were awful last week so I aren't counting any chickens

Re: Huddersfield away.

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:05 pm
Ellam User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3328
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
Are they all definitely out
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.

Re: Huddersfield away.

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:17 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17170
Gallanteer wrote:
FWIW I'm expecting you lot to soundly beat Huddersfield. If you lose you're in ttouble as Hudds is a side nearly everyone predicts to be in the bottom 4 (again).


It doesn't really work like that, though, does it?

We lost there last season despite going into the game unbeaten in ten. We still finished top at the split and they were bottom. We lost twice to Leeds and they were ninth at the split.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Bal, C for Cuckoo, ComeOnYouUll, Ellam, Greavsie, Jake the Peg, Paul Hamilton, PCollinson1990, shane A, shauney, Wellsy13, Wilde 3, yorkieboy52 and 229 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,8081,93775,8044,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
18-26
BRISBANE
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}