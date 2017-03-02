Jake the Peg wrote:
Tough game, I don't care who they have out. We were so far short of where we need to be last week that anything other than a big improvement with ball in hand will likely see us lose again
we have 10 first team players out or injured and one we cant recall back from a loan spell.
Ukuama Taai - suspended
Jermaine McGilvarry
Leroy Cudjoe
Jake Mamo
Tom Symonds
Dale Ferguson
Michael Lawrence
Nathan Mason
Aaron Murphy
Jared Simpson - all injured
Adam O Brien - On a loan deal and cant recall
3 young guns will be making first team debuts today with another couple only played a handful of first team games. You should beat us tonight really. I just hope our youngsters do themselves proud.