Jake the Peg wrote: Tough game, I don't care who they have out. We were so far short of where we need to be last week that anything other than a big improvement with ball in hand will likely see us lose again

we have 10 first team players out or injured and one we cant recall back from a loan spell.Ukuama Taai - suspendedJermaine McGilvarryLeroy CudjoeJake MamoTom SymondsDale FergusonMichael LawrenceNathan MasonAaron MurphyJared Simpson - all injuredAdam O Brien - On a loan deal and cant recall3 young guns will be making first team debuts today with another couple only played a handful of first team games. You should beat us tonight really. I just hope our youngsters do themselves proud.