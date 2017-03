jools wrote: No mamo, (fb) jerry, (wing) cudjoe, (centre) Murphy,(wing) taai, (prop) symonds, (2nd row) Lawrence, (loose) ferguson, (second row) Simpson, (replacement FB/wing)



So we have 9 out - 8 would generally be first choice 17 - no backs and no back row forwards. If hull don't win tonight that's a big embarrassment!

After our performance last week it wouldn't be a big embarrassment. A medium one, I think.We are skeptical about our ability to create tries. Tonight will confirm how good we are in that department. We are at full strength in the backs and the weather is dry. Against a weakened Huddersfield back line we should be able to score from open play. We will see.