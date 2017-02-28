Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: It depends on what your idea of a key player is. They are all first choice yes, but key players? We are without Ellis, Watts and Hadley who would all be playing if available. Ellis is certainly a key player, Watts just about falls into that category, but I would never claim Hadley does. Of your players McGilvray is an outstanding winger, Ta'ai is a handful and Lawrence is a very underrated player. I don't know enough about Mamo. As for Symonds I couldn't care less about whether he plays or not.

Symonds is an excellent player. Solid tackler, Great ball handling like ferres- but much more mobile and a LOT smarter.Ferguson is the one we wouldn't normally miss- except he should be our cover for the other two back rowers who are out.Our issue will be the lack of the experience they bring.Its looking like Two 20 yr old forwards with three games in SL between them could be on the bench. A 21 year old hooker. A 19 year old centre who's played about 3/4 top flight games, another 19year old potentially making his top flight debut.