|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17121
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Giantscorpio wrote:
Huddersfield will have no chance with our injuries, they are mostly key men that are out. It`s like Hull.F.C v Giants U19s.
Don't talk silly, you will have about 6 out, 2 of them key players, we have 4 out.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:45 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 03, 2003 6:33 pm
Posts: 604
Location: Skipton / Sheffield
|
Apologies if it's been covered elsewhere, but why is the game on a Thursday and not on sky?
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:51 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10039
|
Steve0 wrote:
Apologies if it's been covered elsewhere, but why is the game on a Thursday and not on sky?
Football! Hudds town asked the giants to move and we agreed
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:21 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1295
|
Dave K. wrote:
Don't talk silly, you will have about 6 out, 2 of them key players, we have 4 out.
Wrong - Mamo, McGilvray, Symonds, Ta'ai, Lawrence certain to miss out. All 5 are 1st 17. Some say Ferguson could miss. Cudjoe should play.
So at least 5 key plyers missing.
Hopefully a good game.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:56 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24264
Location: West Yorkshire
|
Cripesginger wrote:
Wrong - Mamo, McGilvray, Symonds, Ta'ai, Lawrence certain to miss out. All 5 are 1st 17. Some say Ferguson could miss. Cudjoe should play.
So at least 5 key plyers missing.
Hopefully a good game.
Dale Ferguson, he of horrific mohawk that used to play for Hull KR?
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:57 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25295
|
Good news on taylor and kelly owes us a big performance
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:58 pm
|
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2305
Location: West Hull
|
You never know what you're going to get with Huddersfield, Brough will rip you apart one week then you'll steamroll them the next. Need to string together a decent performance or we risk "poor start" talk creeping in, hopefully we'll have a lot more go froward with Kelly returning.
Think Sneyd's kicking game could be the difference, he kicked for two tries and a drop goal when they came to our place last season.
|
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:04 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10389
|
Cripesginger wrote:
Wrong - Mamo, McGilvray, Symonds, Ta'ai, Lawrence certain to miss out. All 5 are 1st 17. Some say Ferguson could miss. Cudjoe should play.
So at least 5 key plyers missing.
Hopefully a good game.
It depends on what your idea of a key player is. They are all first choice yes, but key players? We are without Ellis, Watts and Hadley who would all be playing if available. Ellis is certainly a key player, Watts just about falls into that category, but I would never claim Hadley does. Of your players McGilvray is an outstanding winger, Ta'ai is a handful and Lawrence is a very underrated player. I don't know enough about Mamo. As for Symonds I couldn't care less about whether he plays or not.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:42 pm
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7220
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
It depends on what your idea of a key player is. They are all first choice yes, but key players? We are without Ellis, Watts and Hadley who would all be playing if available. Ellis is certainly a key player, Watts just about falls into that category, but I would never claim Hadley does. Of your players McGilvray is an outstanding winger, Ta'ai is a handful and Lawrence is a very underrated player. I don't know enough about Mamo. As for Symonds I couldn't care less about whether he plays or not.
Symonds is an excellent player. Solid tackler, Great ball handling like ferres- but much more mobile and a LOT smarter.
Ferguson is the one we wouldn't normally miss- except he should be our cover for the other two back rowers who are out.
Our issue will be the lack of the experience they bring.
Its looking like Two 20 yr old forwards with three games in SL between them could be on the bench. A 21 year old hooker. A 19 year old centre who's played about 3/4 top flight games, another 19year old potentially making his top flight debut.
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Bal, Hessle Roader, hull smallears, knockersbumpMKII, MarioRugby, RichM, themightynortherner, Touchliner, Wilde 3, x teacher and 150 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}