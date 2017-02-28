Dave K. wrote:
Don't talk silly, you will have about 6 out, 2 of them key players, we have 4 out.
Wrong - Mamo, McGilvray, Symonds, Ta'ai, Lawrence certain to miss out. All 5 are 1st 17. Some say Ferguson could miss. Cudjoe should play.
So at least 5 key plyers missing.
Hopefully a good game.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird58, bellyboy, Bombed Out, BraddersFC, DABHAND, Fields of Fire, fun time frankie, Hessle Roader, hull smallears, hullandbroncos, Jake the Peg, Large Paws, Marcus's Bicycle, McFc, Mr Hicks, Mr. Zucchini Head, old frightful, RichM, themightynortherner, yorksguy1865 and 384 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}