the artist wrote: Huddersfield squad: Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Sam Rapira,

Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith,

Gene Ormsby, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Mikey Wood, Alex Mellor.



Hull FC squad: Jamie Shaul, Mahe Fonua, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Mark Minichiello, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Jordan Thompson, Danny Washbrook, Steve Michaels, Sika Manu, Josh Bowden, Jansin Turgut, Masimbaashe Matongo.



think he'll go for all forwards on the bench as with the loss of our front line props we will need all the go forward we can get, plus intelligent interchanges

I agree we need forwards on the bench.I hope Radford doesnt continue this must play Connor attitude.Our left edge is new but they need to step up as in two matches they have produced no impact on the games at all.Think Albert Kelly will pull us through on Thursday.