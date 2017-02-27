|
Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3919
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
|
Apparently McGilvarry is out for about 6 weeks with a torn quad.
|
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:22 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24261
Location: West Yorkshire
|
One of my favourite SL players
From a match perspective this is going to be very difficult. Watts and Taylor very likely to get bans, Ellis with a head test, question mark on Hadley and only 2nd competitive run out for the halves. Mixed record v Hudds, not confident.
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:41 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10037
|
ta'ai up before the rfl, 1-2 game ban so possibly gets a game, big miss for them if banned
cudjoe rumoured to be injured but will wait n see
get the ball out wide, avoid the middle, i think we edge it there
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:12 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 25, 2008 8:22 pm
Posts: 14126
|
number 6 wrote:
ta'ai up before the rfl, 1-2 game ban so possibly gets a game, big miss for them if banned
cudjoe rumoured to be injured but will wait n see
get the ball out wide, avoid the middle, i think we edge it there
Exactly the way we should approach this game.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:25 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17116
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Hessle Roader wrote:
Apparently McGilvarry is out for about 6 weeks with a torn quad.
Also have Ferguson, Symonds, Lawerence and Taai out.
So no excuses
Looks like we aren't taking the EGP for Taylor as he is in the squad.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5893
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
Huddersfield squad: Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Sam Rapira,
Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith,
Gene Ormsby, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Mikey Wood, Alex Mellor.
Hull FC squad: Jamie Shaul, Mahe Fonua, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Mark Minichiello, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Jordan Thompson, Danny Washbrook, Steve Michaels, Sika Manu, Josh Bowden, Jansin Turgut, Masimbaashe Matongo.
think he'll go for all forwards on the bench as with the loss of our front line props we will need all the go forward we can get, plus intelligent interchanges
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:59 pm
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7216
|
We will have a weak pack and a very weak bench. Brough doesn't seem to be particularly on song this season, that one try assist apart last game - . I'm not expecting much for us from this game tbh. If you can't get the two points here you aren't going to have the success of last season.
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:25 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1329
|
the artist wrote:
Huddersfield squad: Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Sam Rapira,
Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith,
Gene Ormsby, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Mikey Wood, Alex Mellor.
Hull FC squad: Jamie Shaul, Mahe Fonua, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Mark Minichiello, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Jordan Thompson, Danny Washbrook, Steve Michaels, Sika Manu, Josh Bowden, Jansin Turgut, Masimbaashe Matongo.
think he'll go for all forwards on the bench as with the loss of our front line props we will need all the go forward we can get, plus intelligent interchanges
I agree we need forwards on the bench.I hope Radford doesnt continue this must play Connor attitude.
Our left edge is new but they need to step up as in two matches they have produced no impact on the games at all.
Think Albert Kelly will pull us through on Thursday.
|
