One of my favourite SL players
From a match perspective this is going to be very difficult. Watts and Taylor very likely to get bans, Ellis with a head test, question mark on Hadley and only 2nd competitive run out for the halves. Mixed record v Hudds, not confident.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, DiggerHFC, Fields of Fire, Hessle Roader, hullandbroncos, Paddyfc, rover 2000, themightynortherner, Touchliner and 251 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}