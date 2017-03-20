Too much individual / off the cuff play from the halves, and not enough structure - Williams was visibly annoyed on several occasions when play was coming his way only to see Barthau/Sammut turn and head off back into a crowd. Pushed around up front at times too, Roqica just doesn't run his size and Spencer/Battye are both missed.



Toronto are interesting. Built for speed, but with enough size to push Broncos around at times, they've been assembled with the artificial pitch at Lamport Stadium in mind. Clearly a top end Championship team and a club that will really shake this sport up in coming years.



The Ref was poor (not to blame for defeat, that lies wth the Broncos) with lots of odd decisions and even young Pointer having to explain to him where a tap should be taken from.