mickyb1234 wrote: Wantawin, well the counter argument to that is what is being mooted by the RFL. Wasps RU moved 80 odd miles, there gates have gone up.

Constant moving is never going to help though, although reality is apart from charlton we have moved at most 10 miles

Wasps moved to an area where there is only one premiership rugby club and have less competition from over sports even the Coventry Football Club have moved out of Coventry.I think you need to look at route planner again the distance from the Stoop to Barnet is just under 14 miles and takes just on an hour with light traffic or a lot longer when the traffic is heavy.