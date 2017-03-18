Very disappointing result, hadn't expected a walkover but thought we could/ should have progressed to the next round.
Rochdale now becomes a very important game- win it and we're back on course, lose and I'm worried heads will drop and we'll be struggling to keep up with teams finding their form in the league.
