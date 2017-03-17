Those two tries from the first two Toronto attacking sets knocked the Stuffing out of the squad, put us on catch up rugby straight off. The worry was the try that was mirrored in the second half, coming from the centre position diagonal

Run through a massive hole to score by the sticks, second half one was on the last play and came from a nothing position. That's poor communication in defence someone coming out of the flat line defence.

Players need to get wise to the moving off the mark issue as well, we gave a stupid one away on our 30 just daft.



Too much dropped ball again as well.



Have to concede though, Toronto were well drilled and pacy, noticeable was speed of the ptb, they would not look out of place in the championship.

At least the RFL have there story for the next round.