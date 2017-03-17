WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup draw

Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:43 am
Reference the KR game, you could take the other view re the errors as being forced errors from good defence rather than poor play.
As for bombed chances!
For us I think we have been guilty of pushing things a pass too far rather than taking the tackle and building pressure, we think everytime we get near the line we have to put points on the board

Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:40 pm
Dreadful performance to date! 06-18 down....

Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:57 pm
Soundly beaten by a better side! Given a lesson in fast flowing rugby.
If there are any positives, Mark Loanne looked good, Dixon seems to be getting his mojo back.

Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:09 pm
mickyb1234 wrote:
Soundly beaten by a better side! Given a lesson in fast flowing rugby.
If there are any positives, Mark Loanne looked good, Dixon seems to be getting his mojo back.


*Ioane

Listening on the radio and following the Twitter feed, Dixon seemed to make numerous errors.

Giving away penalties and constantly dropping the ball, especially in the opposition 20, seem to be a reoccurring theme.

Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:52 am
Thats halfway to ensuring my Toulouse trip is safe. Just need Toulouse to lose. [ This stuff writes itself. ]

Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:28 am
I always get marks name wrong. As for Dixon well from someone who was at the game I didn't say he was error free I said he seemed to be getting his mojo back. Not afraid to take on the line, and a really good defensive stint with a couple of big hits. Only dropped ball of note was a bombed try, poor take or poor pass? Dont know I was too far away
