mickyb1234 wrote: Standard of rugby so far has not been too bad at home. The game against kr was actually one of the best live games I have watched in a fair while.

It was competitive,with evenly matched teams and the result could have gone either way - right til the end. Overall good entertainment.But it wasn't a great standard game by a long way - far too many errors from both sides, many of ours were unforced and ultimately cost us the two points.The big crowd added to the atmos but I don't think a similar type of game against a team that brings a dozen or two in support will feel quite the same.