WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup draw

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos Challenge Cup draw

 
Post a reply

Re: Challenge Cup draw

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:39 pm
nadera78 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 16, 2005 4:48 pm
Posts: 648
mickyb1234 wrote:
Actually I agree our home core group of fans is pretty small and we are and always have been reliant on away fans.
It takes us back to marketing though and who do you target and what games. In relation to the game on Fri and targeting. What is the special pull on this game for the dormant northern RL fan living in London? Very little! What was the pull to get the extra numbers to Skolars, have said it before it was a first!
What's special about this game for the kiwis, Queenslanders and NSW fans in the area? They are not getting to watch any Australian players of any note playing here so very little draw.
So far the game in Canada is Toronto thats all and even that has not started yet! I would suggest any Toronto residents might have a passing interest but I doubt many other Canadians would be that interested.
We need to draw more fans in! How do we do it? If I had the answer am pretty sure someone at the club would have found the same answer.
Am not suggesting give up on Fri night but blowing a big chunk of budget on it would be a waste in my opinion, so let's be realistic, if we win and get a home draw in the next round against a SL outfit then push it.
Long term! Who knows?


At one point there was a hardcore of about 2,000 fans who'd go weekly, and another 2-3,000 who'd pick and choose games to attend based on other factors (opponents, form, personal circumstances, venue (of course!), etc). That tallies with a report in football a few years back where they estimated most fans of a club would go to circa 25% of home fixtures over the course of a season. From that the Broncos now have, what, 400 hardcore and however many picking and choosing?

The former was sustainable, within the right environment, and could have been built upon. Settling for the latter is akin to entering a death spiral.

Genuine question - has there been any work done to contact those lost supporters (thousands of them) in a bid to establish why they left and what could possibly bring them back?

Re: Challenge Cup draw

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:23 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3744
Naderia, for a potential Super League team 2000 is nowhere near enough to be self sufficient. Not sure about this 25% of games you mention, I would hope a core support might actually at most miss 25% not attend.
Why people walk away is pretty varied. On field performance! A season winning only 1 game in the year hurts. Off field, location for some people! Cost!
Some folk don't like the way the club is run. They have all been mentioned.
All those that walked away for what ever reason for me it's wasted effort chasing them too much, pretty sure if they have any interest they still follow the club on all the media that is out there! How will repeating what they see to them make them any more inclined to come back? If an ex season ticket holder is not even watching the club on media out there, then I doubt a mail shot from the club is going to reinvigorate there interest in Rugby League.
My mind the club should be targeting corporate, they should be targeting the big aussie audience out there, they should be targeting big companies.
A lapsed season ticket holder.
Should the club be doing everything it can? Yes! Is it doing that? Obviously not! But it's not a straight fwd issue
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Faxhali, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, mickyb1234, PC Plum, Rob from Erith and 52 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,8832,11775,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}