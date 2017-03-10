|
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3743
|
Halfdan, i think you misunderstood me, question I was asking was had Toronto first game have been drawn differently and if they had played Whitehaven last week and had skolars this week woukd skolars have been able to generate the interest they did. Last week was a first it can never be repeated hence the interest.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:41 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1025
Location: Aldershot, Hants
|
Skolars wasn't their first competitive game, Siddal was. Skolars was their first league game.
Skolars did get a lucky break in getting the first league game bit deserve credit for what they did with it. Would Broncos have done the same?
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:39 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3743
|
Thought I said first professional game my bad.
As for broncos it's an irrelevant question they are in different competitions! So it could not have happened
So what was the hull kr gate? What was the Bradford gate? The CC game is a championship team playing a NL 1 team what's the USP if it was that interesting BBC woukd have come for a look, reality is there are better news stories in Haydock
What's special that will drag folk in on a Friday night as opposed to any other game?
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:43 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 16, 2005 4:48 pm
Posts: 647
|
mickyb1234 wrote:
Mate, am not gonna argue about the plausibility of remaining as we are. Sadly it us the state of the game in this country, it's reliant on folk like DH to keep putting the money in.
I am amazed that we are still full time! But it's not just us, I doubt many sports teams total could survive if they had to live within there income.
We are in the chicken and egg conundrum. Folk will walk away when you are not winning, start winning folk start coming back, but that's also tempered by the opposition. Those who might have accidently come across a Wigan Cas, game on sky or accidently seen CC final on BBC might be tempted but unlikely to bother coming to see Batley or Swinton.
So to get fans back start winning and compete in Super League, to get back to Super League you need to spend, to spend you need fans coming through the gate.
You keep stating this as undisputed fact but the Broncos crowds disappeared long before the club was relegated, and to a large extent even before the losing set in. There was a long term decline in crowds caused by the club itself in the way it was run and the way it treated fans. Hardcore fans btw, people who'd been going for years and years.
Of course having a successful team helps but it's a very, very long way from the full story with regards to London Broncos.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:26 am
|
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3743
|
Naderia I get that. I suppose it's an attitude to the game.
For me I cannot understand the thing of walking away from the sport you love because you don't like the owner or back room staff, I don't get this "how fans are treated thing" not sure what people expect.
But for me rugby league has always been turning up at the gate paying my money watching 80mins of rugby and going home. It's never been about getting drunk, post match entertainment etc etc. News about the club for me has been through whatever media was available at the time be it paper press, or these days the ww interweb. I dont need them to be calling me or messaging me to tell me when they are playing and who i can find that out myself easily. Who runs and how the club is run has always been and always will be out of my hands, so what's the point is stamping my feet about it.
So again,I say this is me and my views on the game How do I expect the club to treat me? Give me what I pay for which is 80mins of rugby league every now and again. If the club provide somewhere to watch the game, provide a way of me knowing when games are, and provide the right number of blokes to throw the ball about the pitch, that's it. I don't expect em to molly cuddle me, I don't demand that they tell me how they fund it or run the business etc etc. For me I don't care about post match entertainment or which band us playing. So far the club in my eyes have achieved that, agree moving around has not been ideal, but it's not them treating me badly it's them trying to provide me what I ask for. If the club take my needs re the ground for etc, then someone else's needs are not being met.
If the club need my opinion then they will ask me.
If for other folk what's happening away from the pitch us more important than the 80 mins of rugby then fine, but you can't change it, so you either accept it and still enjoy the sport. Or walk away and deny yourself the sport.
Again for me it's the sport that's important! I feel sorry for those that have the other view they are denying themselves tge live sport experience.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:06 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 483
|
Mickey for lots of people in many sports the game is only part of the day. For many, this is there one day out every 2 weeks so they do like to meet with mates, have food, have a chat, possibly a beer (I note how you exaggerate the have a beer to getting drunk which seems to be your typical extended approach)
If its important to the club to have an income then they will need to attract part time fans, female fans, youngsters, disabled fans, fans that don't know the sport like you, as you may note be a typical fan.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marketing
|
Wire Quin at work
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:25 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3743
|
Exiled, I take your point, but just firing the question back, the things you talk about at out current ground and our two previous grounds when has this nit been the case?
All 3 had a bar/cafe and somewhere to gather pre and post match to get refreshments chat meet friends etc at the stoop we had face painting for kids etc, at Trailfinders am sure they have that sort of stuff, Barnet am not sure so can't comment.
Using Barnet as our low point, we had the bar/cafe gathering area, they had food available they had tv showing live sport, ok very little interaction with the players but that's the only real difference.
I still don't see how the club ever denied anyone the opportunity to have the whole match day out. Whatever age gender or physical abilities.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:20 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1025
Location: Aldershot, Hants
|
[list=][/list]
mickyb1234 wrote:
Thought I said first professional game my bad.
As for broncos it's an irrelevant question they are in different competitions! So it could not have happened
So what was the hull kr gate? What was the Bradford gate? The CC game is a championship team playing a NL 1 team what's the USP if it was that interesting BBC woukd have come for a look, reality is there are better news stories in Haydock
What's special that will drag folk in on a Friday night as opposed to any other game?
If we are relying solely on away fans (Bradford, Hull KR) to raise gates to an even vaguely acceptable level then we may as well give up. Perhaps we could do what All Golds have done and switch matches to northern venues, we can really shout about our crowds then and we don't even need to market the game. On second thoughts scratch that, the club might think it's a good idea.
I'm pretty sure that had London been able to play at a suitable time for the Beeb it would have been on TV. They are both interesting back stories but one, if Oldham go for it, will be a mis-match. The other one probably won't be. People tend to switch off mis-matches, something the Beeb sports team won't want given there will be a review of the streaming of early CC rounds held later to see if the cost can be justified next year.
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3743
|
Actually I agree our home core group of fans is pretty small and we are and always have been reliant on away fans.
It takes us back to marketing though and who do you target and what games. In relation to the game on Fri and targeting. What is the special pull on this game for the dormant northern RL fan living in London? Very little! What was the pull to get the extra numbers to Skolars, have said it before it was a first!
What's special about this game for the kiwis, Queenslanders and NSW fans in the area? They are not getting to watch any Australian players of any note playing here so very little draw.
So far the game in Canada is Toronto thats all and even that has not started yet! I would suggest any Toronto residents might have a passing interest but I doubt many other Canadians would be that interested.
We need to draw more fans in! How do we do it? If I had the answer am pretty sure someone at the club would have found the same answer.
Am not suggesting give up on Fri night but blowing a big chunk of budget on it would be a waste in my opinion, so let's be realistic, if we win and get a home draw in the next round against a SL outfit then push it.
Long term! Who knows?
|
|
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:53 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1025
Location: Aldershot, Hants
|
I'd market this one as a corporate post work corporate opportunity primarily. Skolars report having made good corporate link ups from their game and that was on a Sunday. That's the route with potentially the quickest return. Skolars have at least part of the answer so well worth liaising with them.
I'd actually be wary of pushing a next round draw v say Wigan too hard. A likely blow out, that wouldn't appeal to first timers. A push to lost season ticket holders might be worth it though. If Broncos are going to go for it frankly bung Skolars a few quid and let them organise the day with a quid pro quo they can plug their next home game on a day Broncos are away. They have a proven track record of running one off big game events, no point re-inventing wheels.
|